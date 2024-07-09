Contact households directly to resolve water supply grievances, BWSSB chief tells officials

Bengaluru: Addressing complaints of irregular water supply in certain city areas during the testing phase of the Cauvery Stage V project, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V told officials on Monday to proactively resolve issues directly at households.
In addition to water supply concerns, some areas are also grappling with overflowing drains due to rainwater entering the sewerage systems. "We have effectively managed water supply during the summer and need to maintain this standard during the monsoon, effectively addressing such challenges," Manohar stated.
He recommended that officials establish teams at the grassroots to collaborate closely with residents in addressing their concerns.
Published 08 July 2024, 23:54 IST