Cop arrested following Lokayukta raid at Rajajinagar Police Station in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths raided the Rajajinagar police station in northern police and arrested a policeman for taking a bribe, sources said Saturday.
The sleuths arrested head constable Anjaneya allegedly caught taking a Rs 50,000 bribe.
Sources said that the constable had demanded the bribe to submit a B report in an assault case. Police submit a B report when they find no evidence to file a charge sheet for the trial.
A complaint was filed based on which the Lokayukta conducted the probe.
According to sources, an assault case was registered at the Rajajinagar police station involving a woman and the father of a man named Sagar. The constable in question had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Sagar to submit the B report.
Sagar, subsequently, filed a case with the Lokayukta.
“There is also suspicion over the involvement of police inspector Lakshman Gowda and sub-inspector Maruthi,” sources said.