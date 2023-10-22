JOIN US
Cop arrested following Lokayukta raid at Rajajinagar Police Station in Bengaluru

The sleuths arrested head constable Anjaneya allegedly caught taking a Rs 50,000 bribe.
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 21:22 IST

Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths raided the Rajajinagar police station in northern police and arrested a policeman for taking a bribe, sources said Saturday. 

The sleuths arrested head constable Anjaneya allegedly caught taking a Rs 50,000 bribe. 

Sources said that the constable had demanded the bribe to submit a B report in an assault case. Police submit a B report when they find no evidence to file a charge sheet for the trial. 

A complaint was filed based on which the Lokayukta conducted the probe. 

According to sources, an assault case was registered at the Rajajinagar police station involving a woman and the father of a man named Sagar. The constable in question had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Sagar to submit the B report. 

Sagar, subsequently, filed a case with the Lokayukta. 

“There is also suspicion over the involvement of police inspector Lakshman Gowda and sub-inspector Maruthi,” sources said. 

(Published 21 October 2023, 21:22 IST)
