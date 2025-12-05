<p>Bengaluru: Three cybercrime police investigators are in trouble after a head constable allegedly stole Rs 11 lakh from a car belonging to a cyber fraud suspect, who was brought to the police commissioner’s office for interrogation.</p>.<p>The incident occurred a month ago and came to light after the suspect secured bail and realised his money was missing. He approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB).</p>.Kannada film star Darshan to get TV in Bengaluru jail cell.<p>A scrutiny of surveillance footage revealed that Zabihullah, the head constable in question, walking with the cash bag. However, the cybercrime suspect did not file a formal complaint, a senior CCB officer said.</p>.<p>Still, senior police officers decided to file a suo motu case against Zabihullah and two other police personnel who had brought the suspect for interrogation.</p>.<p>The cybercrime suspect was brought to the police commissioner’s office. The footage clearly shows the head constable pulling cash from the car.</p>.<p>A CCB team subsequently visited Zabihullah's residence for inquiry, where his family allegedly created high drama during the search.</p>.<p>Officials recovered only Rs 2 lakh, hidden under a bed. Investigations revealed that the policeman had used the remaining amount to buy jewellery for his wife. Senior officers asked him to repay the remaining sum immediately and the full amount was handed over to the suspect, a senior police officer added.</p>.<p>The officer said disciplinary action had been initiated against the three policemen and they would be suspended once the report was submitted.</p>