Cop caught on CCTV stealing Rs 11 lakh from suspect’s car in Bengaluru

The cybercrime suspect was brought to the police commissioner’s office. The footage clearly shows the head constable pulling cash from the car.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 19:36 IST
Published 04 December 2025, 19:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newscybercrime

