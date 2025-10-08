Bengaluru Police files NCR after rowdy hosts birthday bash in jail

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) after videos of rowdy-sheeter Srinivasa alias Gubbachhi Seena, currently jailed on murder charges, celebrating his birthday inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison went viral.</p>.<p>“As of now, the NCR is registered based on the contents of the complaint. If any other complaint is given, a relevant case will be filed. Our officers have said an internal inquiry is underway," said Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru Police Commissioner.</p>.<p>Last week, B Dayananda, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), initiated an internal inquiry after the deceased's wife approached him about the video.</p>