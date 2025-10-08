Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Police files NCR after rowdy hosts birthday bash in jail

Last week, B Dayananda, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), initiated an internal inquiry after the deceased's wife approached him about the video.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 02:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 02:50 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us