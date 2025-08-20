<p>Bengaluru: In a major drive against narcotics, the Bengaluru police arrested seven people, including three foreigners, and recovered banned MDMA worth over Rs 5.5 crore.</p>.<p>In the first case, the Electronics City police arrested Joel Kabong, 28, an MBA dropout from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and his associate and fellow African Joy Sunday, 22, a BA graduate.</p>.<p>From them, the police seized MDMA crystals worth Rs 5 crore. The probe revealed Kabong came to Bengaluru in 2013 on a student visa and overstayed.</p>.<p>Investigations showed that Kabong procured contraband from Joy and sold it to customers, including college students. Based on his interrogation, Joy was arrested near Doddathoguru Cross.</p>.6 arrested in drug bust, over 6 kg ganja seized in Bengaluru.<p>The police said that Joy, a resident of Vidyaranyapura, confessed to supplying drugs and revealed she procured them from another foreign national. A search is on for her associate.</p>.<p>In the second case, Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested another foreign national, whose identity was not disclosed. Also said to be an African, he had arrived in Delhi in 2024, started a clothing business, and entered Bengaluru a year later.</p>.<p>The probe revealed that he bought MDMA at a lower price from another foreigner and sold it in the city after his business failed. The police seized 255 grams of MDMA worth Rs 40 lakh from him.</p>.<p>In the third case, the Sampigehalli and Yelahanka police arrested four people for peddling MDMA. From them, 147 grams of contraband worth Rs 18.40 lakh was recovered.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said a special team is probing the cases to identify the source.</p>.<p>"I have instructed senior officers to follow all the leads. I appeal to the public and educational institutions to inform us if you have information on drug use or smuggling. The identity will be kept confidential,” Singh said.</p>