<p>Bengaluru: A 60-year-old man and his wife were killed, while three members of their family sustained injuries after their car rammed into a truck near T Begur in the Nelamangala traffic police limits early on Friday.</p>.<p>Traffic movement was briefly disrupted until the police cleared the vehicles.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Shivalinga Gowda (60) and his wife Pramila (55). The injured — Honnamma, Suneel and Basavaraju — were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>Police said the family was travelling from Gadag to Bengaluru to visit a private hospital for Honnamma’s deteriorating health. Around 6.30 am, on the Bengaluru–Tumakuru National Highway, Suneel, who was driving, reportedly lost control after a truck driver applied sudden brakes without any indication.</p>.<p>The impact mangled the left side of the car. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Nelamangala Government Hospital for postmortem. The truck driver has been detained, and a case of negligent driving has been registered against him.</p>