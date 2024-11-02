Cracker smoke fills the air second night in a row in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Amid the bursting of firecrackers during Deepavali, air quality worsened for the second night in a row. </p>.<p>On Friday night, the Central Pollution Control Board dashboard reported that PM2.5 and PM10 levels rose sharply at stations located in Jayanagar 5th Block, Hebbal, Jigani, Kasturinagar, Peenya, RV College of Engineering (Mailasandra), Shivapura (Peenya), Silk Board, BTM Layout, Bapuji Nagar, and Hombegowda Nagar. </p>.<p>PM2.5 and PM10 are both known to cause respiratory issues, with PM2.5 being the most deadly. </p>.Firecrackers: Air quality dips in Bengaluru on October 31 night.<p>For example, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 pm at BTM Layout was 185, which is an 85 point increase from the AQI last Friday and a significant increase compared to yesterday's peak of 143. </p>.<p>Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) also saw a rise during the night hours. </p>.<p>For example, on Thursday, BTM Layout had SO2 levels peaked at 40 micrograms per cubic metre with an average of 19. On Thursday, October 24, the maximum reading was 10 micrograms per cubic metre with the average of six micrograms per cubic metre. </p>