Crimes against women in Karnataka up by 40% in 2 years, shows NCRB data

<p>Crimes against women in Karnataka increased by nearly 40 per cent between 2021 and 2023, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In 2023, as many as 20,336 such cases were reported from the state. </p>.<p>Assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman, dowry cases, cruelty by husband or his relatives and abduction were among the major categories of cases registered. </p>.Crime against senior citizens rose by 41.7% in Bengaluru in 2023.<p>The police and activists opined that an increase in awareness had resulted in an increase in reporting of such cases and hence, the numbers have increased.</p>.<p>“More women are now coming forward to file cases since we are also supporting them and building confidence. We also ensure that action is initiated soon,” a senior police official said.</p>.<p>However, a large number of cases are pending trial at various courts. Close to 72,000 cases are pending at various courts from the previous years, the data showed and another 16,000 were added for trial in 2023. Even among those disposed of by courts in 2023, close to 92 per cent are acquittals. </p>.<p>Activists working closely with the victims said that there was a need to strengthen the entire system and provide strong legal support to women in such cases.</p>.<p>“It has to start from the investigating officer. In many cases, officials fail to collect all required evidence since many of them do not take such cases seriously. In many other cases, public prosecutors do not work with conviction and commitment, leading to acquittals. There is a need to sensitise people at all levels,” said K S Vimala of Janavaadi Mahila Sanghatane.</p>