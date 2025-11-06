<p>Bengaluru: Cubbon Park police on Tuesday raided the houses of two accused in the EPF Staff Credit Co-operative Society financial misappropriation case.</p>.<p>Hakay Akshay Machindra, DCP (Central), said the raids were carried out based on a court-issued search warrant at the residences of CEO Gopinath and his staff Lakshmi, both of whom were arrested soon after the FIR was filed.</p>.<p>"We will not disclose more details since the case is under investigation," the DCP said.</p>.Karnataka High Court relocation can restore Cubbon Park.<p>The EPF Staff Credit Co-operative Society, located on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road, was among several premises searched, including houses in RR Nagar, JP Nagar, and Anjanapura. Police seized seven cars, 12 two-wheelers, and gold ornaments worth crores, sources said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered on November 1 against Gopinath and accountant Jagadish following a complaint by Muralidhara CJ, president of the society. Muralidhara alleged that scrutiny of bank accounts, transaction records, and administrative activities revealed illegal transfer of funds from certain accounts.</p>