Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cubbon Park police raid EPF Credit Co-op over financial fraud

The EPF Staff Credit Co-operative Society, located on Rajaram Mohan Roy Road, was among several premises searched, including houses in RR Nagar, JP Nagar, and Anjanapura.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 20:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 20:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruCubbon ParkEPF

Follow us on :

Follow Us