Bengaluru: Cubbon Park walkers' association to protest on Sunday

Dismayed by the government’s decision to only temporarily shelve the 10-storey building and not find an alternative site for the project, the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association is planning one more protest before the Central Library at 11 am on Sunday.
Demanding an official statement from the authorities on finding an alternative site for the high-rise, association president Umesh K said that they would unitedly stand against the government authorities till they issue a formal order revoking the decision.
"There has not been any official statement from the government regarding withdrawing their decision of constructing the multi-storey building in Cubbon Park. We are ready to stand unitedly against the authorities unless they issue a formal circular. Bengaluru cannot afford to lose its lung space anymore.”
Earlier, the government had decided to build a 10-storey annexe for the high court in place of the old Election Commission office, a heritage building.
(Published 24 February 2024, 00:18 IST)