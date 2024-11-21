Home
Culinary challenge to be launched from Bengaluru 

The Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (EverestBKCC) Season 6, will commence at CHRIST University, Bengaluru, on 29 November 2024.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 13:49 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 13:49 IST
