Culinary challenge to be launched from Bengaluru 

<p>Mumbai: The Better Kitchen, which recognises excellence within the culinary and hospitality industry, will launch its sixth edition from Bengaluru where the winners will receive scholarships of Rs 1 crore.</p><p>The Everest Better Kitchen Culinary Challenge (EverestBKCC) Season 6, will commence at CHRIST University, Bengaluru, on 29 November 2024. </p><p>This prestigious competition is exclusively for budding chefs, offering them a platform to showcase their talent and creativity. </p><p>EverestBKCC will travel to 17 cities for semi-final rounds before culminating in the Grand Finale in Jaipur, scheduled from 28 February-1 March 2025.</p> .<p>In addition to Everest BKCC, three exciting concurrent competitions for hospitality students will also take place this season: Better Kitchen Bakery Champion Season 2. Better Kitchen F&B Young Masters Challenge and Enzo Housekeeping Olympiad</p><p>The EverestBKCC is supported by Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Uttar Pradesh Tourism, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.</p><p>Everest BKCC, themed “Flavours of India,” celebrates India’s culinary heritage and promotes the preservation of regional cuisines. The challenge is dedicated to: Preserving and Promoting Regional Cuisines, Introducing Healthy Food Options to Younger Generations, Creating Culinary Tourism Across India</p> .<p>Mumbai-based Ekkta Bhargeva, publisher of Better Kitchen, said: “Our goal is to cultivate a deeper appreciation for India’s rich culinary heritage while empowering young chefs to explore and celebrate their roots. EverestBKCC not only showcases exceptional talent but also inspires the culinary industry to preserve our diverse traditions.”</p><p>“Winners of BKCC Season 6 will receive scholarships worth a total of INR 1 Crore, including a prestigious 12-month paid internship through the WCE Chef Scholarship Exchange Visitor Program (US J-1),” she said. </p>