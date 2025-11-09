<p>Turin (Italy): Seven-times ATP Finals champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the season-ending tournament due to a shoulder injury, hours after winning his 101st title at the Hellenic Championship.</p><p>Finalist Lorenzo Musetti will take his place in Turin, where the ATP Finals begin on Sunday, after Djokovic took almost three hours to beat the Italian 4-6 6-3 7-5.</p><p>"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best," Djokovic posted on social media.</p><p>"But after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury."</p>.Rohan Bopanna hangs up his racquet.<p>Djokovic also missed last year's season-ender with injury, having won his seventh title in 2023.</p><p>The 38-year-old said he had been dealing with the injury throughout the tournament in Athens.</p><p>"That's the reason why I decided not to make a call would I go to Turin or not earlier because I wanted to see how the matches go, how I react," he told reporters.</p><p>"After yesterday's match, I was hoping that it was not going to flare up. But then today, even before the match, it was not great. I had to take all the strong medications to be able to play the match.</p><p>"I felt there's no chance for me to go through the entire tournament in Turin with the required level of tennis when you're playing the best eight in the world."</p><p>Musetti, who needed to beat Djokovic to overtake Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime to qualify for the tournament, will replace Djokovic in the Jimmy Connors Group, with Alexander Bublik now the first alternate.</p><p>This marks the first time that two Italian singles players have qualified for the same edition of the ATP Finals, and is Musetti's first appearance.</p>