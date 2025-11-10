<p>A good posture is not only self-assuring but also easy on your body. A poor posture while standing or sitting strains muscles and compounds aches and pains. Often, many pains that keep troubling you are injuries resulting from poor posture. Your posture, especially at the desk or on the sports field can even lead to repetitive stress injury if constantly wrong. It’s therefore crucial to get your posture right. It is advisable to consult an expert if needed.</p><p>Some tips to correct your posture:</p><p><strong>Practice standing straight</strong></p><p>Stand as though you are standing against the wall with your shoulders back, knees straight and belly tucked in. Hold your head straight with your chin tucked in. Your ears should be over the middle of your shoulders.</p><p>If you love your heels, wear them only when absolutely necessary. For daily use, low chunky heels are better than high heels.</p>.Over 50 and trekking? Experts suggest training, health checks .<p><strong>Get your sitting right</strong></p><p>When sitting on a chair, sit all the way back. Place a lumbar cushion or a rolled-up towel behind your middle back. Your knees should be straight and at the same level as your hips. Keep your feet flat on the floor always.</p><p>As far as possible, don’t slouch while sitting down. Sitting on a chair and crossing your knees is a no-no if you want to maintain a good posture.</p><p><strong>Talk and drive safe</strong></p><p>When on your phone, take a minute to stretch your neck. Hold the phone to your eye level or move your eyes to look at the phone rather than moving your neck to avoid straining it.</p><p>If you are on a long road trip, sit upright and place your knees at the same level as your hip, just as when seated at your desk. Bend your knees slightly.</p><p><strong>Exercise protocol</strong></p><p>Non-impact exercises are the best options to reduce belly fat. Fat around the belly strains the back and adds stress on it. Get your gym instructor to monitor your posture, especially when you are working-out with weights. Any rigorous exercise done with the wrong posture will lead to injuries.</p><p>Practicing yoga daily helps you get your posture right.</p>