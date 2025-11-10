Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Watch | Bus driver watches 'Bigg Boss' while driving from Mumbai to Hyderabad, netizens react

After the video went viral, VRL commented saying they have taken action against the driver and he has been relieved from duty with immediate effect due to his negligent behaviour.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2025, 09:31 IST
India NewsHyderabadMumbaiTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us