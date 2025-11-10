<p>In a shocking incident, a VRL (Vijayanand Travels) bus driver was captured watching <em>Bigg Boss</em> on his phone while driving, at the speed of 80 km/hr.</p><p>The scene was recorded by a user named Nagesh Mane on Instagram, while he was travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad on October 27. </p><p>"One of the reasons for accidents," the text on the clip said. </p><p>The video has garnered over 760k views and a flurry of comments. </p><p>"One fault and all over," a user commented. </p><p>"I believe there should be CCTV camera in all long distance buses while passengers are asleep," a second user commented. </p><p>"Major concern regarding safety of passengers," wrote a third. </p>.<p>While many criticised the driver for watching <em>Bigg Boss</em> while driving, some people defended him saying this is to avoid falling asleep. </p><p>"He is not watching he is listening to movie bro for do not distracted by sleep. do you know how driving at full night feels. don't blame them (sic)," a user commented. </p><p>"Drivers basically do that to keep themselves from falling asleep,," commented a second.</p><p>After the video went viral, VRL commented saying they have taken action against the driver and he has been relieved from duty with immediate effect due to his negligent behaviour. </p>