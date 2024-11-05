Home
Cyber bullies, posing as TRAI officials, keep woman in digital arrest in Bengaluru

On October 28, she received a WhatsApp message threatening to leak her personal photographs. The same day, she received multiple threatening calls from 12 different phone numbers.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 18:49 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 18:49 IST
India NewsBengaluruCyber crime

