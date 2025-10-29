<p>Bengaluru: The railways has cancelled the following trains due to Cyclone Montha: </p>.<p>Oct 29: Train number 17235 SMVT Bengaluru-Nagercoil Express.</p>.<p>Oct 30: Train number 17236 Nagercoil-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express.</p>.<p>Oct 31: Train number 17209 SMVT Bengaluru-Kakinada Town Seshadri Daily Express. </p>.<p><strong>Train run extended</strong></p>.<p>Train numbers 06261/06262 Yeshwantpur–Muzaffarpur–Bengaluru Cantonment Express Special will run for six more trips in each direction. </p>.<p>Train number 06261 will operate on Wednesdays, from October 29 to December 3. Earlier, it was scheduled to run up to October 22. </p>.<p>Train number 06262 will operate on Fridays, from October 31 to December 5. Earlier, it was scheduled to run up to October 24. </p>.<p>Train number 06262 will arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 7.30 am instead of 6.30 am. </p>