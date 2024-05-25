Cyclonic system to cause rain in Bengaluru for five days

Bengaluru: Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka will get light to moderate showers for five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.
Rain will occur as a result of cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast coupled with the northern movement of Cyclone Remal in the central Bay of Bengal.
Light showers will continue for the next five days, with average temperatures ranging between a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius in the city.
"The cyclonic circulation, about 5.8km above sea level in the Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast, is likely to cause light thunderstorms across Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and interior parts of North and South Karnataka. However, the depression in the Bay of Bengal caused by Cyclone Remal is too distant to influence us,” said an IMD scientist.
He explained that Kodagu, Mysuru, Mandya and Chitradurga would see moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming week, while "southwest winds will bring the monsoon to Karnataka by June 5".
This year, Bengaluru experienced its longest dry spell for six months followed by moderate to heavy rains in several parts of the city in the past week.
As per the data from IMD, Bengaluru Urban had a 96% departure from normal rainfall between May 16 and May 22.
While the city recorded its second hottest day in 50 years with a temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius last month, the hottest-ever recorded temperature remains 39 degrees Celsius in April 2016. The IMD attributed this extreme weather to the El Nino effect and global warming.
The IMD forecast said southwest monsoon will enter the state by the first week of June though reduced rainfall is expected for the next five days.
Published 24 May 2024, 20:17 IST