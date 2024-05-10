D Gangappa, 1967-batch IAS officer, no more

Bengaluru: D Gangappa, a 1967-batch IAS officer, passed away in the city on Thursday. He was 83. Gangappa is survived by his daughter, Sunanda Arul.
Born on July 12, 1939, at Talakere in Tumakuru's Madhugiri taluk, Gangappa did his schooling in Kannada medium at the Badakanahalli Primary School and High School in Madhugiri before studying at the Government Law College, Bengaluru.
He started his career as a clerk in the Accountant General's Office in Bengaluru and learnt English to take the civil services exam. He was appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1967 and was allotted to the Tamil Nadu cadre. He started his career as Assistant Collector (Training) in Salem district. He went on to become the managing director of the Tamil Nadu Poultry Development Corporation and voluntarily retired from service in 1987.
As the collector of Thanjavur, he conducted 'kumbabhisheka' at the Brihadeshwara Temple, a ceremony carried out after 150 years. He was also instrumental in the installation of the Jalakanteshwara idol in Vellore after a gap of 400 years.
His body has been kept at his residence in Dollars Colony, RMV 2nd Stage Extension. The final rites will take place at the Hebbal crematorium on Friday.
Published 09 May 2024, 22:25 IST