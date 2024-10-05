Home
Daily wage labourer killed in compound collapse in Bengaluru

Parushuram, a daily wage labourer, originally from Devadurga in Raichur, was levelling the soil at the farmland when the incident occurred in Bommasandra Industrial Area near Anekal.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 23:52 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 23:52 IST
