Daily wage labourer killed in compound collapse in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: One person was killed and two others were injured after a portion of the compound of a farmland collapsed on them on Friday, according to police. </p>.<p>Parushuram, a daily wage labourer, originally from Devadurga in Raichur, was levelling the soil at the farmland when the incident occurred in Bommasandra Industrial Area near Anekal. </p><p>The Hebbagodi police said the farmland belonged to a man named Ramana Reddy, and the compound was reportedly built around 12 years ago. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collapse of the compound. </p>