Darshan case: Fan arrested for abusing producer

The Basaveshwara Nagar police have arrested a self-proclaimed fan of Kannada actor Darshan for allegedly abusing and using foul language against producer Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda. Chetan, 31, a local cab driver was arrested by the police on Monday and released later on station bail.
Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are currently in judicial custody for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.
Following the arrest of Darshan on June 11, a large number of fans were gathering at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where the actor and his associates were being interrogated.
On one such day, Chetan also went to the location and spoke enthusiastically with a local media channel.
“He (Umapathy) is talking a lot now that boss is inside,” Chetan was heard saying in the video that went viral on social media. “No one put money behind Darshan by seeing his (Umapathy’s) face. Let me tell that (expletive) Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda: the boss will make him come before him and will never go behind him.”
Basaveshwara Nagar police acted on a complaint, arrested Chetan and booked him under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). After his release, Chetan shared a video on social media apologising for his comments.
Darshan and Umapathy were once friends but had a fallout in 2021 following the release of the movie Robert. Since then, the two shared barbs against one
another.
Well-placed sources said that the police were keeping a close eye on social media to keep a check on abusive posts made by netizens regarding the case.
Published 25 June 2024, 21:03 IST