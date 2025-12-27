<p>Bengaluru: In a tragic fallout of the suicide of newlywed woman Ganavi in Bengaluru, her husband Suraj has also killed himself in Nagpur, police officials said. </p><p>Ganavi (26) had attempted suicide at her parents' house in eastern Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar on December 24 and died at a private hospital on the night of December 25. After her death, Suraj, his mother Jayanti and brother Sanjay had left for Nagpur.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>On December 26, Ganavi’s parents and relatives staged a protest by placing her body in front of Suraj’s house, demanding the arrest of those responsible for her death. </p><p>Police had booked Suraj and his family members under the Dowry Prohibition Act. </p><p>According to the FIR, a grand reception was organised at the Palace Grounds on October 29, with the woman's family spending Rs 40 lakh. But soon after the wedding, she was allegedly harassed for more dowry. </p><p>The couple had travelled to Sri Lanka for a 10-day honeymoon but returned to Bengaluru within five days after frequent arguments. </p><p>Soon after the FIR and the flash protest, Suraj was found dead in a hotel room in Nagpur in the early hours of December 27. </p><p>Police said that Suraj was found hanging in the hotel room when hotel staff came to check on him. No death note has been recovered yet, they added. </p><p>A case of unnatural death (UDR) has been registered at the Sonegoan police station in Nagpur, and details have been shared with the Bengaluru police. </p><p>An officer from the Sonegoan police station told DH that Surya's purported suicide was reported from Hotel Royal Villa, located in Somalwada, around 12.15 am on December 27 and that they were notified by his brother. Three members of the family, including Suraj's mother, had checked into the hotel on December 24, the officer added. </p><p>Police are also looking into claims that Suraj was under severe mental stress following protests and alleged humiliation by Ganavi’s parents and relatives after her death. Further investigations are under way.</p>