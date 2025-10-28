<p>Huvina Hadagali (Vijayanagara district): Anand Umesh Hegde (40), a hotelier and civil contractor from Hubballi, ended his life by hanging himself from window grills on his lodge room at Huvina Hadagali in Vijayanagara district on Sunday. The incident came into light on Monday</p>.<p>According to the police, Anand Hegde used to visit Huvina Hadagali frequently as his civil construction company had bagged the contract for development and renovation of taluk stadium. He arrived in Huvina Hadagali on Sunday morning and checked into a lodge in the town.</p>.Udupi: Couple, relative duped of Rs 1.45 crore in the name of PM’s employment generation programme .<p>When the family members of Hegde received no response to repeated calls on Monday. They alerted the hotel staff. The staff, along with the police broke open the door and discovered Hegde’s body hanging from window grill on Monday morning, the police said.</p>.<p>According to a complaint lodged by Parameshwara Hegde, a relative, “Anand Hegde had taken loans to the tune of Rs 85 lakh from various private finance companies. He was being pressured by the finance companies to repay debt. Upset over constant pressure, Anand might have dies by suicide.” Anand Hegde, a resident of Bhavani Nagar in Hubballi, is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The police have registered a case and investigation is under way.</p>