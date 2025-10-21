Top 10 destinations in the world where fog brings 'pure magic'

<p>A dense, churning wall of Pacific fog is a common sight, frequently swallowing the magnificent span of the Golden Gate Bridge. This pervasive, damp air drapes itself over San Francisco's peaks, lending the entire city (from the inescapable island prison of Alcatraz to the bustling waterfront) a haunting, evocative quality that feels lifted straight from a classic film.</p>.<p>Shrouded in the delicate fog of a crisp autumn morning, Mount Fuji becomes a vision of quiet majesty. Seen from Lake Kawaguchiko, its mirror image reflecting across the water through drifting clouds creates a scene that is both beautiful and deeply peaceful.</p>.<p>As the first light touches the Western Ghats, Munnar’s tea plantations emerge from a veil of morning fog. The mist softens the rolling hills and saturates the foliage with rich greens, casting a serene, almost otherworldly mood over the entire valley.</p>.<p>Known as the "Scotland of India," this mist-kissed hill station reveals its most enchanting self in the fog. Morning veils of mist drift through fragrant spice groves and coffee estates, while monsoon clouds blanket the hills, turning the entire landscape into a sea of white.</p>.<p>As a crucial part of Switzerland's geography, situated between the Jura mountains and the mighty Swiss Alps, the central plateau transforms into a natural basin during the colder months. The result is a stagnant atmosphere, with dense fog blanketing the plateau and forming a "cold air lake", isolating the lower levels from the usual air circulation.</p>.<p>Just a short escape from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is renowned for its misty mornings and breathtaking sunrises. In winter, the fog draping the hills adds a layer of enchantment, making it a favourite spot for early risers and nature lovers alike.</p>.<p>Mistake Island in Maine, located near Bar Harbour, holds the record as the foggiest spot on the Atlantic Coast. The frigid influence of the Atlantic Ocean ensures this location is enveloped in mist for an extreme duration, logging over 1,600 hours of fog every single year.</p>.<p>Shrouded in fog, Glencoe becomes a landscape of shifting mystery. The mist conceals rugged cliffs and windswept moors, only to reveal them in fleeting glimpses. Morning hikes feel otherworldly, as trails vanish into the clouded valley floor, immersing travellers in the wild soul of the Scottish Highlands.</p>.<p>In Arashiyama, fog moves like a whisper through the towering bamboo and along the Katsura River’s edge, blurring the lines between earth and sky. The morning haze wraps Tenryu-ji’s gardens in a gentle hush and casts a tranquil spell over drifting boats below.</p>.<p>Hamilton, New Zealand’s fourth-largest city on the North Island, has a temperate oceanic climate. With about 125 rainy days a year, winters are cold and damp, often beginning with thick morning fog along the winding Waikato River.</p>