'Deeply shocked' NLSIU suspends classes for rest of week; condolence meet today

Bengaluru: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) said it is "deeply shocked and saddened" by the death of one of its students, Dhruv Jatin Thakkar, at the Attiguppe metro station on Thursday.
Thakkar, 19, a first-year student of the BA LLB programme at the premier institute, died after jumping before a metro train in a case of suspected suicide.
In a statement, NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy described Thakkar as "a warm and compassionate person, and a bright and diligent student, well-liked by his peers and faculty".
"The NLS community stands in solidarity with his grieving family and friends in this period of deep sadness. The university staff are working closely with the authorities and extending all support to his family members. We request all members of the community to respect the privacy of the family at this time.
"As a mark of respect, the university will suspend all classes for the remainder of the week. We request all members of the NLS community to come together for a condolence meeting in the Old Academic Quadrangle at 11 am on Friday, March 22," he said.
Krishnaswamy added that university welfare support and counselling services were available to anyone in the community who needed to reach out.
(Published 21 March 2024, 20:54 IST)