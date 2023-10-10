Delivery executive fatally stabbed during Ganesha procession in Bengaluru

A petty argument during a Ganesha procession turned fatal for a 25-year-old delivery boy, who was stabbed to death in the Adugodi police station limits on Sunday.
Police have arrested eight people, including the prime suspect Vinay, over killing Srinivas, the delivery executive with an e-commerce company. Police said one person is absconding.
Around 10 pm on Sunday, Srinivas allegedly got into an argument with the suspects, who stopped his friend from dancing at AK Colony in Adugodi. The argument escalated into violence as one of the suspects unsheathed a knife and stabbed Srinivas.
"The gangs got into an argument and it soon escalated, provoking the rival gang to stab Srinivas,” the officer said.
Local residents reported the incident to the police, who arrested the suspects overnight.
Gang clashes
The area has two groups and the one Srinivas belonged to celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, explained an investigating officer. During the procession, they had stopped Vinay and his group from dancing.
A senior police officer confirmed to DH that the groups did not have a history of rivalry. “(The murder) happened in a fit of rage,” he added.