Bengaluru: Dengue cases drop by 50% in October, thanks to floods

<p>Bengaluru: Efforts by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have led to a notable drop in dengue cases in Bengaluru, with a reduction of over 50 per cent in prevalence compared to last month. </p>.<p>The Health Department stated that 157 cases were reported in the past week within the BBMP limits, bringing the total to 813 cases as of October 26.</p>.<p>In August and September, the city recorded 3,004 and 1,928 cases, respectively, following July’s peak of 5,172 cases, the highest this year. With 14,433 cases reported in 2023, Bengaluru has seen the largest dengue outbreak in six years, alongside three dengue-related deaths.</p>.<p>Experts attribute the recent decline to last week’s heavy rains, which may have washed away mosquito larvae, disrupting the breeding cycle.</p>.<p>In early October, 302 cases were reported, with numbers steadily dropping thereafter; 234 cases were reported between October 6 and 12, and only 199 between October 13 and 19.</p>.Dengue under control, says BBMP .<p>Dr R Srinivasa, Resident Medical Officer at Victoria Hospital, explained that heavy rains can reduce dengue cases by destroying larvae, whereas light showers tend to promote stagnation and breeding. “Flooding due to heavy rains often destroys larvae, which can lead to a drop in cases,” he said.</p>.<p>Dr Sambhashiva AC, General Physician at Sree Lakshmi Super Specialty Hospital, added that the 10 to 12-day larval stage of Aedes aegypti does not fare well in flooded conditions.</p>.<p>“Heavy rainfall and flooding are unfavourable for mosquito breeding,” he noted, adding that cases of flu and common cold have increased due to last week’s rain.</p>.<p><strong>Preventive measures</strong></p>.<p>Despite the recent decrease in dengue cases, doctors stress the importance of preventive measures, as dengue mosquitoes breed in fresh water.</p>.<p>Dr R Srinivasa, Resident Medical Officer at Victoria Hospital, advised using mosquito nets and wearing long-sleeved clothing, while also highlighting the need to prevent water stagnation.</p>.<p>BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Suralkar Vikas Kishor stated that staff have been directed to intensify fogging and spraying to curb mosquito breeding in the BBMP areas.</p>.<p>"We are conducting door-to-door surveys to ensure safety measures are being followed,” he added.</p>