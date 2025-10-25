Menu
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar wants dedicated institution for town planning in Bengaluru

Sources said that the Deputy CM had assured both the VTU and the Department of Higher Education of the state government providing Rs 100 crore for the institution.
Published 24 October 2025, 23:02 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

