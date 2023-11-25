Design gaps behind frequent road accidents, say experts

Bengaluru: Pointing out that 95 road accidents and around 27 accident deaths happen every day in Karnataka, the Public Affairs Foundation and Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) organised a stakeholder consultation for policy advocacy in road safety.
During the discussion, road safety advocates spoke on addressing design gaps in roads and junctions witnessing frequent accidents.
In 2021, Karnataka recorded 10,038 fatalities resulting from road accidents. The annual increase in the accident rate was 1.5%, while injuries and deaths experienced a respective increase of 3.1% and 3.57%. National highways accounted for 3,487 deaths, whereas state highways saw 2,777 fatalities.
Highlighting the significance of safety measures like railings for balconies and doors for lifts, Chetan Sodaye, WRI's senior programme associate, emphasised the critical role of design interventions. Sodaye expressed the belief that incorporating features such as wider medians, refuge areas, and crosswalks can significantly reduce road crashes. He underscored the alarming statistic that Bengaluru witnesses the loss of 650 lives annually due to road traffic accidents.
While speeding is a major cause of road deaths in Karnataka, non-compliance with helmet-wearing laws has also resulted in death of many motorists.
Dr Pradeep BS, Professor and Head of the Centre for Public Health, was concerned that helmets were not being recognised as an effective protective gear. He presented a study indicating that out of 98,021 motorists surveyed, 44.3% were using full helmets, 21.4% were wearing half helmets, and 26.7% were relying on cap helmets.
Annapoorna Ravichander, executive director of Public Affairs Foundation, urged authorities to use AI cameras for smart policing, frame rules, and framework to fix faulty road design.