Will open Pandora's box: Supreme Court dismisses plea for bringing political parties under POSH Act

On August 1, the court had refused to entertain a PIL for bringing political parties within ambit of the 2013 law, saying it was a matter of legislative policy.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 07:56 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 07:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPoSH

