Designuru 5.0: Experts outline 20-year roadmap to fix Bengaluru’s infrastructure crisis

<p>Bengaluru: A panel discussion titled 'Bengaluru Infra-Woe to Wow!’, organised by BCIC and IIID BRC as part of Designuru 5.0 on Friday, examined the city’s persistent civic-engagement challenges and offered community-centric, design-led solutions.</p>.<p>Architect Naresh Narasimhan criticised the failure of earlier single-window and app-based grievance systems, noting that citizens still lack a clear point of contact for basic civic issues.</p>.<p>He proposed converting unused ground-floor spaces in Namma Metro stations into public service hubs — offering citizens easy, face-to-face access for complaints, neighbourhood governance, and engagement.</p>.<p>With over 120 stations, he said this could finally create the civic interface Bengaluru has long lacked.</p>.<p>Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao spoke of a “growing crisis of trust” due to delayed and under-delivered projects.</p>.<p>Bengaluru, he said, urgently needs transparency, sustained communication, and structured avenues for professional volunteerism. Reclaiming lakes, walkways, parks, and local streets as shared public assets is vital as the population is set to double. Mobility, clean lakes, accessible public spaces, and responsible waste management, he stressed, are “necessities, not luxuries”.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Business Corridor Chairman LK Atheeq proposed restructuring the city into a network of vibrant, walkable micro-cities, each with its own public square, community spaces, and convenient metro access.</p>.<p>Creating small “piazzas” or one-acre gathering spaces, he said, would help rebuild local identity and enliven neighbourhood culture. Opening existing public assets, like parks, playgrounds, and community zones, to citizens is essential to this shift.</p>.<p>During the event, BCIC and the Indian Institute of Interior Designers, Bangalore Regional Centre, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).</p>