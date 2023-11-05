Devanahalli could be developed into tourist spot: Khandre

Bengaluru: Minister of Forests and Environment, Eshwar B Khandre, directed the authorities to develop the forest area near Devanahalli into a tourist spot and conserve it.
The area houses tamarind trees that are more than 400 years old. During the 54th meeting of the Karnataka Biodiversity Board on Saturday, he opined that since the tamarind grove was located close to the Kempegowda International Airport, if trees were preserved and developed, the area would become a tourist destination.
Companies that produce products using the flora and other biodiversity in the state must register with the Karnataka Biodiversity Board. As most of the companies were yet to register with the board, the meeting decided to extend the registration deadline by 60 days.
Khandre further suggested inviting fresh applications for annual awards given by the board and increasing the award amount from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.
He also asked the board officials to organise programmes to create awareness among locals about the rare and endangered plant species available locally at the district level.