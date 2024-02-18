Deve Gowda discharged after 3-day hospitalisation for 'brief illness'

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda was discharged from a hospital on Sunday after he was admitted three days ago due to a brief illness.

“Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has been discharged this afternoon. He is fit and functional,” Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Respiratory Medicine and Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, where Gowda was admitted on Thursday morning, said in a statement.