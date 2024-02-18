Deve Gowda discharged after 3-day hospitalisation for 'brief illness'

Bengaluru: Former prime minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda was discharged from a hospital on Sunday after he was admitted three days ago due to a brief illness.
“Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has been discharged this afternoon. He is fit and functional,” Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD and Respiratory Medicine and Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, where Gowda was admitted on Thursday morning, said in a statement.
Renowned cardiologist Dr CN Manjunath said the former prime minister was discharged around 5 pm.
“He is fine,” Manjunath, who is also Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, told DH. “He had some respiratory viral infection for which he was admitted. All the vital parameters are fine and the fever and cough have subsided. It was just a small, brief illness."