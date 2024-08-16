DH Interview | 'Bengaluru should use all its tech to plan multi-modal transport'

The problem was the same in Bogotá that we didn't plan properly. Twenty years ago, we should have built a multi-modal public transportation system. But 20 years of history is nothing for a city. It might be something for a person, but for a city is nothing.

Bengaluru is the IT tech pride of India. You have the best scientific data-driven people in this city. You should be able to use all that technology to measure in real time all the types of trees, every single movement and every single mode of transportation that Bengaluru has. It may take you six months or a year. Once you have that, you can plan a multi-modal transportation. Let's define by technical criteria which modes will carry most people interconnected and cheapest. And if you take one or two years of proper planning, then you can scale up enormously.

There are lessons that we have already in Latin America. Forget about Europe or the United States which is not relevant as an example for us. Bengaluru has 14 million people, Bogotá is an 11-million people region. I mean we have different challenges and similarities in the metropolitan region. The second thing is all these infrastructures you're creating changes the value of land and encourages developers to join employment, housing and public infrastructure and transportation.