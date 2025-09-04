Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'No question of de-notifying land', Dy CM defends Bidadi township project

He claimed that as many as 70% of the land owners including Kumaraswamy’s wife and son have sought compensation for the land indicating consent for land acquisition.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 16:57 IST
India NewsKarnatakaD K ShivakumarB S YediyurappaBidadi

Follow us on :

Follow Us