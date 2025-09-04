Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'We rely on India's active role in peace efforts': Ukraine's Sybiha after speaking to Jaishankar

The Ukrainian foreign minister said he and Jaishankar agreed to meet on the margins of the UN General Assembly later this month.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 16:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 16:58 IST
World newsUkraineS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us