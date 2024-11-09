Digital population clock unveiled at ISEC

<p>Bengaluru: The Institute for Social and Economic Change's (ISEC) Population Research Centre has launched a digital population clock and Census Data Research Workstation to provide real-time estimates of the population of Karnataka and India. </p>.<p>The clock is the first-of-its-kind in the region, jointly set up by ISEC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India. Using an inbuilt satellite connection for precise timekeeping, the clock will update the estimated population every two seconds for India and every one minute and 10 seconds for Karnataka. The clock is stationed near the institute's main gate. </p>.‘Isec has to get varsity or deemed varsity tag to grant PhD’.<p>The workstation will help researchers access anonymised and comprehensive microlevel population data and will be available for all researchers free of cost, enabling in-depth analyses and research on demographic trends and their implications, besides highlighting the need for sustainable development policies in light of rapid population growth, said Prof CM Lakshmana, Head, Population Research Centre. </p>.<p>This initiative was inaugurated by Kal Singh, Director General (Statistics Division), and Rakesh Kumar Maurya, Deputy Director General (DDG, Statistics Division) of the Health Ministry, and Sukhadeo Thorat, Chairman, Board of Governors, ISEC. </p>.<p>Singh noted that the workstation enables easier access to census data, empowering researchers to conduct insightful studies that will help shape policies in fields such as health, education, employment, and sustainable development growth. </p>