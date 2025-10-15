Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Dirty and capitalist mentality': Ramalinga Reddy slams call to dismantle BMTC   

The minister’s response came during a press conference to address departmental matters and react to the duo’s "No More BMTC" remarks made at a private mobility symposium recently.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 21:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 21:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBMTCRamalinga Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us