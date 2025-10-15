<p>Bengaluru: Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday criticised MP Tejasvi Surya and former CFO of Infosys Mohandas Pai for displaying a "dirty and capitalist mentality" towards public transport users by calling for the dismantling of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) "monopoly".</p>.<p>The minister’s response came during a press conference to address departmental matters and react to the duo’s "No More BMTC" remarks made at a private mobility symposium recently.</p>.BMTC bus breakdown brings Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road to a standstill.<p>Reddy alleged that both Surya and Pai, who he said have "no experience" of public transport, were founders or closely associated with a private employee transport company, suggesting a conflict of interest and an intent to profit from public services.</p>.<p>"It is shocking, dangerous, and destructive to say, 'No more BMTC,' 'No more monopoly' at a symposium, which has no public interest and operates solely on a rental, for-profit basis for factories and companies," Reddy said.</p>.<p>He questioned the "invisible hands" behind the company and claimed that such speeches at private forums "naturally speak negatively" to discredit the government system.</p>.<p>The minister defended the BMTC as the "lifeblood of Bengaluru city", serving 48 lakh commuters daily, roughly one-third of the city’s 1.44-crore population. He said public transport is a key pillar of the Welfare State and cannot be seen merely as a business where private operators run only profitable routes.</p>.<p>"No public transport system in the world is run for profit. It is a service provided to the public through government incentives," he said, adding that the "dirty and capitalist mentality" was an insult to workers and employees, and the poor, vulnerable, and middle-class commuters who depend on BMTC buses.</p>.<p>Citing data, Reddy highlighted Karnataka’s lead in bus density among metro cities.</p>.<p><strong>Impact of buses</strong></p>.<p>Karnataka has 3.81 buses per 1,000 people, much higher than Tamil Nadu’s 2.70 and Maharashtra’s 1.32. The national average stands at 1.2.</p>.<p>He also highlighted the government’s flagship Shakti free bus travel scheme for women, citing a study that showed a 23% rise in female employees in Bengaluru and 21% in Hubballi-Dharwad. Around 19% of women have also begun working outside their homes, contributing to higher per capita income in the state.</p>