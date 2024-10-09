Discoloured, missing: Bengaluru’s zebra crossings

<p>According to traffic experts, zebra crossings reduce pedestrian accidents by 30 per cent. Metrolife visited multiple busy roads and intersections to do a reality check on existing zebra crossings. Here’s what we found. </p>.<p><strong>Hebbal</strong> </p>.<p>Located off the Hebbal flyover, this road has no zebra crossing. People walking towards the bus stop have been facing difficulties for a long time. “Due to speeding vehicles, people are scared to cross the road,” says a resident. </p>.<p><strong>Mahalakshmi Metro Station</strong> </p>.<p>At the entrance of the Mahalakshmi Metro Station, the white paint of the <br>zebra crossing is fading. Vehicles halt on the crossing at the traffic signal posing a challenge for pedestrians. “Sometimes it is tough to cross the road at night. Even buses stop on the crossing,” says Yuktha S, who passes by the area while travelling to college everyday. </p>.Congested junctions see round-the-clock traffic despite AI signals.<p><strong>Jayanagar</strong></p>.<p>The Jayanagar 3rd Block Main Road has no zebra crossing at the traffic signal. “I am waiting for the BBMP to take action and mark a crossing, which is the need of the hour,” says a shop owner.</p>.<p><strong>Yeshwanthpur</strong> </p>.<p>The paint of the zebra crossing in Yeshwanthpur has faded and been erased in some places while filling potholes. “It is even difficult to cross the roads during the night and peak hours,” says Sathya Murthi, resident of Mathikere.</p>.<p><strong>Majestic</strong> </p>.<p>Pedestrians feel it is unsafe to cross the roads surrounding the Kempegowda Bus Station where the paint of the zebra crossings are fading away. Buses and vehicles refuse to slow down on the busy road making it perilous for pedestrians. </p>.<p><strong>Rajajinagar</strong> </p>.<p>Rajajinagar 2nd Block has many schools and colleges. The absence of a zebra crossing and high vehicular movement is a problem for students crossing the roads to walk to the bus stops. “Students sometimes meet with accidents,” says the owner of a coffee shop in the area.</p>.<p>In areas like Koramangala, HSR Layout, Mission Road and Brigade Road as well, the zebra crossing markings have faded.</p>.<p><strong>Officials say</strong></p>.<p>“We do a general survey wherever required and every month we give <br>a consolidated report to BBMP’s road and infrastructure department on <br>what must be done,” Anucheth M N, Joint Commissioner of Police <br>(Traffic) tells Metrolife.</p>.<p>“Work is getting sanctioned and we are already working on it. The traffic department has given a list of places that need to be urgently <br>attended to,” says executive engineer of BBMP, Mohammed Ajmal Ariff. <br>B S Prahlad from BBMP’s road and infrastructure department <br>shares that they plan to discuss the issue with the traffic police. “Based <br>on their input, we will start work. Every year BBMP surveys the roads. And when we get complaints from citizens about the zebra crossings, we attend to it immediately,” he says. </p>.<p>For complaints, citizens can contact 89713 18650.</p>