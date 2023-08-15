Bnegaluru: DK Shivakumar dissatisfied with Kempegowda Layout work

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who inspected the ongoing works at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout being developed by the BDA on Monday, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of basic infrastructure, which he said was evident.
"From the BDA, site allottees to farmers who parted with their land, none of them have benefitted from it,” he said.
During the inspection, Shivakumar also observed that only 60 per cent of the land required to form the layout has been acquired so far. “I will discuss the issue of land acquisition and the possible means of compensation with the revenue department and legal experts,” he said. The Bengaluru Development Minister added that complaints were pouring in about the layout and he will discuss the way forward with the officials concerned.
“The local MLA has pointed out that the layout does not have basic infrastructure, including power supply, drainage system, and drinking water facilities. Site allottees have told me that they are not able to go ahead with the construction of houses owing to poor infrastructure,” he said.