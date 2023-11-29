DKS opens vet hospital built by actor in Nelamangala

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday lauded veteran actor Leelavathi for setting up a primary health centre and a veterinary hospital in Soladevanahalli, Nelamangala taluk, on the northwestern outskirts of Bengaluru city.
Inaugurating the hospital, the deputy chief minister also promised to look into the demand for cultivating certificates under 'bagar hukum' land for farmers, whose lands were confiscated by the forest department. He said he would also look into the demand to provide pension for artists.
Leelavathi’s actor son Vinod Raj said his mother built the veterinary hospital as there was no such facility within a 10 to 15 km radius and it would benefit nearly 8,000 heads of cattle and livestock.
Raj said even if the hospital is handed over to the government, his family would take care of the basic amenities.
Shivakumar said Leelavathi spent Rs 40 lakh from her agricultural income towards building the veterinary hospital on her farmland.
Shivakumar, actor Shivarajkumar, his wife Geetha, and actor Abhishek Ambareesh later visited Leelavathi at her farmhouse and enquired about her health.