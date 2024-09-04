Do auto drivers discriminate?



Nitin Sequeira, who posted the video with his friend Cassy on Instagram on August 24, says the intention behind the video was to get people to learn Kannada slang and speak in the local language. “I’m a Kannadiga. Having lived in Bengaluru all my life, I’ve noticed how differently auto drivers treat locals and outsiders. The idea was not to generalise or malign auto drivers. Most people have taken away a positive message from the

video. In the comments, they have shared how learning Kannada has benefitted them,” shares the 24-yearold content creator. He has 84,000 followers on Instagram, and Cassy has over 1.18 lakh followers.