<p>Bengaluru: With the curtains down on the league stage of India's premier T20 domestic tournament on Monday in four different venues across the country, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) now moves to the Super League stage with just a few days before the all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction. </p><p>While SMAT remains in the shadows of the IPL, for many state cricketers, it is more than just a formality to complete before the extravaganza. </p><p>This time around, the competition has opted to move away from the traditional knockout format after the group stage and will have two groups of four teams facing each other, with the winner of each group playing for the title on December 18 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.</p><p>Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana, Rajasthan have all been pitted in Group 1, while Punjab, Jharkhand, Andhra and Madhya Pradesh have all been slotted in Group 2. </p><p>Ajinkya Rahane's international career is almost in the sunset, but the Mumbai batter will be keen to make the last chapter of his career a triumphant one. The 37-year-old has also been among the runs, making 289 runs with two fifties, including an unbeaten 95. </p>.<p>Ishan Kishan, who has slightly gone under the radar, will look to press his case further, having made 271 runs in six matches. </p>.<p>Ventakesh Iyer, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders, has failed to light up the tournament, with three single digit scores and a lone fifty and would want to make up for lost time. </p>.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shifted the Super League phase from Indore to Pune due to logistical issues, on request basis from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. </p>.<p>The 13 games that is set to be played in Pune, including the all-important final, will be hosted at the Gahunje Stadium and the MCA Stadium.</p>