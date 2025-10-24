<p>Bengaluru: Ashok Nagar police arrested a 56-year-old doctor in Central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> for allegedly sexually harassing a patient and asking her to undress under the pretext of treatment.</p>.<p>The arrested, Dr Praveen Rodriguez, worked at St Joseph Clinic in Austin Town, as per the FIR.</p>.Bengaluru doctor murder: We are collecting evidence to build strong chargesheet, says Police Commissioner.<p>Police said the 21-year-old woman alleged that on October 18, at 7.30 pm, she visited the doctor for consultation on skin issues. She claimed that during the 30-minute consultation, Praveen hugged her and touched her inappropriately.</p>.<p>“He made me take off my clothes and saw me in the nude and asked me to co-operate sexually and he would book a room for it,” the woman was quoted as saying in the FIR.</p>.<p>Police booked Praveen under BNS sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Further investigation is underway.</p>