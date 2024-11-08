Doctor, male nurse booked for being drunk while on duty

<p>Bengaluru: A doctor and a male nurse at a multi-speciality hospital in Bengaluru's Konanakunte have been booked for alleged negligence following a complaint from a 24-year-old female patient.</p><p>The hospital terminated the employment of the doctor and the male nurse, who the patient accused of attending to her while under the influence of alcohol, leading to negligent treatment, the police said.</p><p>The woman visited the hospital around 11 pm on November 3, complaining of fatigue. After an examination, the doctor recommended a saline drip, the police said.</p>.Kengeri drunk-driving case: Victim’s family alleges Rs 1.5-cr hush money offer.<p>While administering the drip, the on-duty nurse attempted to insert the needle three times, explaining he couldn’t locate a vein. Suspicious of their behaviour, the patient called the police helpline, and upon their arrival, she filed a complaint stating that both the doctor and nurse appeared intoxicated.</p><p>The police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) and forwarded it to the district health officer. The case will be referred to the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) for further investigation, the police said.</p><p>A police officer close to the investigation said the male nurse, when questioned, claimed he had consumed alcohol earlier in the day when he was off duty, but insisted he was sober at work.</p>.<p>The doctor, who was not present when the nurse was summoned, reported to the police the next day and denied being intoxicated on duty.</p><p>Following the incident, the hospital management dismissed both the doctor and the nurse.</p>