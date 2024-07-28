Doctors report rising cases of Hepatitis A in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Doctors in the city are reporting adults showing up to hospitals in the city with Hepatitis A, a phenomenon they call “unusual”.

The prevalence of the highly contagious liver infection is more common among children and not very common in areas with better sanitation and hygiene practices. The hepatitis A virus (HAV) spreads primarily through contaminated food and water. After infection and recovery, people usually develop lifelong immunity towards the virus.

Dr Naresh Bhat, chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at a private hospital in the city, noted that while the infection is mild in children before the age of 12, the severity being seen in adults now is higher as they might have underlying non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) or hepatitis B infection.

“Most of us would have got Hepatitis A as children; it might have gone unnoticed. Better sanitation means more people are escaping it as children but now more adults are getting infected. It is a bigger problem than the other types of hepatitis infections,” he said.