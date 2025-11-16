Menu
Domestic workers unaware of new bill as draft released only in English

The union has demanded that the draft be immediately translated into Kannada and that the consultation period be extended by another 30 days.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 23:20 IST
Published 15 November 2025, 23:20 IST
Bengaluru newsdomestic workersBill

