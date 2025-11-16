Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Priyank Kharge calls for coordinated efforts, simpler tech and diversified works to strengthen MGNREGS

One of the core objectives of MGNREGS is to create community and individual assets in villages but many departments are not converging their efforts.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 00:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 00:31 IST
Karnataka NewsMGNREGSPriyank KhargeRural Development

Follow us on :

Follow Us