Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Gadgets Weekly: Dell Pro Plus Earbuds and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525)

Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525).

Dell Pro Plus Earbuds (EB525).

Credit: Dell India

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Titan Smart Evoke 2.0

Titan Smart Evoke 2.0.

Titan Smart Evoke 2.0.

Credit: Titan Smart

Garmin Dash Cam X Series

Garmin Dash Cam X Series.

Garmin Dash Cam X Series.

Credit: Garmin

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Acerpure Nitro 100-inch QLED smart TV

Acerpure Nitro Z series.

Acerpure Nitro Z series.

Credit: Acerpure

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Sennheiser Momemtum 4 Wireless headphones.

Sennheiser Momemtum 4 Wireless headphones.

Credit: Sennheiser

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Epson launches Robotics Labs and Internship programme for Indian students

Epson Robotics Lab.

Epson Robotics Lab.

Credit: Epson

Samsung expands Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances with Samsung Care+

The logo of Samsung.

The logo of Samsung.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Seagate Exos 4U100 and Seagate Exos 4U74 systems

Seagate Exos 4U100 and Seagate Exos 4U74 systems.

Seagate Exos 4U100 and Seagate Exos 4U74 systems.

Credit: Seagate

Google announces new investments in India

The Google logo.

The Google logo.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Play users can now access Apple Music

Tata Play subscribers get free access to Apple Music for four months.

Tata Play subscribers get free access to Apple Music for four months.

Credit: Tata

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 00:32 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechSamsungGadgets WeeklySeagateEarphonesDellGarminSennheiserTitanDashcamEpsonAcerTata Play

Follow us on :

Follow Us