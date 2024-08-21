Downpour floods roads in Bengaluru, IMD issues yellow alert

Bengaluru: Heavy rains lashed parts of the city on Tuesday night, resulting in the familiar sight of slow-moving traffic on many roads.
Many roads and underpasses, including the road near the Jalahalli flyover towards Goraguntepalya, were flooded. The BBMP’s Bommanahalli, West and East zones received the highest rainfall.
Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard at 10.30 pm showed that Bagalagunte received the highest rainfall at 49 mm followed by Chokkasandra at 43 mm and Shettihalli 28 mm.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bengaluru city observatory received 17.4 mm of rainfall as of 11.30 pm.
The IMD has forecast heavy rains for Wednesday and issued a yellow alert. It has also forecast moderate to heavy rains until Friday with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 31 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Published 20 August 2024, 22:29 IST