Cardiologist and physician Dr Ramana Rao’s 'Village Clinic' turns 50

The Village Clinic, a free Sunday medical camp run by cardiologist and physician Dr B Ramana Rao, has completed 50 years of continuous service. The occasion was celebrated in the presence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the camp at T Begur village, off Tumakuru Road, on Sunday.
It is the only such camp — the initiative of an individual doctor — that has had a run of over five decades. It has endocrinology, dermatology, dental and ophthalmology units.
The Village Clinic has treated over two million cases, served mid-day meals to all patients, built over 700 toilets in houses in surrounding villages, distributed walking sticks, medicines, clothes and food grains, supported government schools with study infrastructure — all this for free, according to a release.