Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cardiologist and physician Dr Ramana Rao’s 'Village Clinic' turns 50

It is the only such camp — the initiative of an individual doctor — that has had a run of over five decades.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 01:43 IST

Follow Us

The Village Clinic, a free Sunday medical camp run by cardiologist and physician Dr B Ramana Rao, has completed 50 years of continuous service. The occasion was celebrated in the presence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the camp at T Begur village, off Tumakuru Road, on Sunday. 

It is the only such camp — the initiative of an individual doctor — that has had a run of over five decades. It has endocrinology, dermatology, dental and ophthalmology units. 

The Village Clinic has treated over two million cases, served mid-day meals to all patients, built over 700 toilets in houses in surrounding villages, distributed walking sticks, medicines, clothes and food grains, supported government schools with study infrastructure — all this for free, according to a release. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 01:43 IST)
BengaluruHealthcare

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT